Average gas prices in NY, US, stay flat this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For once, the average prices of gas in New York and the United States as a whole did not go up week to week.

“Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, no change from last week when the numbers are rounded,” AAA says. “Actually, the price went down because it is $3.415, and last week it was $3.422.”

And New York’s remains at $3.56 per gallon.

One year ago, the national average was $2.13, while New York’s was $2.23. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Elmira- $3.47 (no change from last week)

Binghamton – $3.51 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.52 (up one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.53 (up one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.51 (up one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.59 (up three cents since last week)

Chemung County – $3.47

Steuben County – $3.51

Schuyler County – $3.50

AAA, citing the Energy Information Administration (EIA), says “total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand also dropped.”

“Pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel,” AAA says. “This morning, they are hovering at about $80 to $81.”