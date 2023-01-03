BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — North Country Wild Care and Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) conducted a successful bald eagle rescue on January 2 along the Battenkill River. The eagle had been flying low for a few days before homeowners notified North Country Wild Care and they assembled a group for capture.

Unable to get any lift, a bald eagle was seen flying low for a few days along the Battenkill River. North Country Wild Care gathered a group of rehabbers, transporters, DEC officers, grassland trust volunteers and the homeowners in efforts to capture and rescue the eagle. Success prevailed as volunteers were set up on both sides of the Battenkill along with ECOs in kayaks and a rehabber in a john boat. North Country Wild Care reports the eagle is going to Cornell University Wildlife Clinic as it appears to have a shoulder injury.