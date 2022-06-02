BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, all three schools at the Wood Road Complex- Wood Road, Milton Terrace, and Gordon Creek- in Ballston Spa were placed on lockdown. A report was made concerning the sounds of fireworks being heard in the area west of the school complex.

School Resources Officers (SROs) and law enforcement quickly responded and investigated the report, and checked each building before allowing the students to enter them. Those already in the buildings were asked to shelter in place and those not in the buildings were redirected until the buildings were cleared by law enforcement.

The morning routines for drop-off were disrupted for about an hour, and students were held in buses until they were cleared to enter the building. All schools were cleared around 10 a.m.

Superintendent Ken Slentz of the Ballston Spa Central School District said that they know how these types of events can be very upsetting, and parents who choose to do so can pick up their child early from school today. Parents will just have to follow the typical school sign-out procedures in doing so.

Superintendent Slentz also said the sound came from next door at a golf course, where a tournament was starting. No arrests have been reported after this incident. Police officials were unable to provide any additional information, but there does not appear to be a threat to students’ safety.