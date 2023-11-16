N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the dates for the 2023-2024 regular deer and bear hunting season in the Southern Tier.

According to New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, The regular season will begin on Saturday, Nov. 18, and will continue until Sunday, Dec. 10. This season is New York’s most popular hunting season, with about 85% of its licensed hunters participating.

“This weekend, hundreds of thousands of big game hunters will head afield for the chance to harvest deer or bear in New York’s Southern Zone while enjoying time with family and friends in the great outdoors,” said Commissioner Seggos. “I wish all hunters a safe and successful hunting season and encourage these outdoor adventurers and those visitors sharing the woods to put safety first and wear blaze orange or pink to see and be seen.”

Following the regular deer and bear hunting season, bowhunting and muzzle-loading season in the Southern Tier will run from Dec. 11 until Dec 19 and again from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1. Hunters who plan to participate in these late seasons must have a hunting license and either bowhunting or muzzle-loading privileges.

Hunting hours for deer and bear season include the full daylight period, beginning 30 minutes before sunrise and continuing until 30 minutes after sunset. Before leaving for the day, hunters are advised to check the sunrise and sunset times.

All hunters are encouraged to review the regulations and safety tips provided in the 2023-2024 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide provided by the DEC before beginning their hunting season.