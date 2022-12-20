ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students in the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Digital Media Design and Auto Body Collision Repair programs are putting the wrap on a project that will take the students and BOCES places—literally! The high school juniors and seniors on the Albany Campus are in the final stages of completing the design and vinyl wrap of a box truck that will be used to transport student equipment and supplies to shows, competitions, and job sites. It will also serve as a rolling billboard, marketing the variety of Career and Technical programs offered by BOCES.

Starting last school year and continuing into this semester, students used Adobe Illustrator to develop the design that showcases the many trades Capital Region BOCES prepares students for, said Digital Media Design teacher Barb Gorbaty.

Current students then printed the 70-inch by 50-inch design on printable vinyl and worked the week of December 11 with students in the Auto Body program to affix the design onto the truck. “I really enjoyed it. I liked that we had some real practical experiences with the work,” said Digital Media junior Moira Connolly, who attends the program from Shaker High School. “It was actually a very rewarding experience, and it will be fun to see the truck on the road after I graduate,” added Payton Drake, a classmate from Schenectady High School.

Principal Shelette Pleat concurred. “This has been a great opportunity for our scholars to have a meaningful experience that will showcase not only their skills, but our career and technical school,” she said.

Donated by Capital Region BOCES business partner National Grid, the 2007 truck has less than 30,000 miles on it and will be used to bring equipment for various programs to different destinations and allow students to ply their trades or market their creations.

“It’s pretty cool to do something that a lot of people will see our skills on,” said Jordan Schmid, an Auto Body student from Schoharie while cutting away excess vinyl from the design. Students from other programs such as Diesel Tech and Automotive Trades Technology also worked on various aspects of upgrading and retrofitting the 2007 truck.

Kaylee Marrano, a Digital Media junior from Shenendehowa, said collaborating with her peers made the project more enjoyable. “It was actually fun, a good experience to have working with other students and other programs on a project,” she said.