DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say they located the body of a deceased male near the shore of Lake Erie.

Friday afternoon, Dunkirk police announced that they had identified the body as Evan Zeller.

According to authorities, Zeller was reported missing in November 2022 after kayaking on Lake Erie in the area of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.

The body was discovered near where Canadaway Creek meets the lake in the Town of Dunkirk, they said, about a mile and a half southwest from the Dunkirk Lighthouse.

Zeller was identified following a coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office.

According to police, the body appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time upon discovery.