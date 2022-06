MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents in Millport are being advised to boil their water until further notice due to a line break, according to the Village office.

The Village of Millport said around 11:30 a.m. on June 30, 2022 that a water main broke in the Village sometime that morning. As a result, the Village put in place a boil water advisory for all customers until further notice.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available from the Village.