BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who allegedly stole a fire truck while first responders were at a call on Main Street late Thursday night was arraigned on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Fire commissioner Bill Renaldo told our sister station WIVB that a four-member crew was responding to an EMS call on Main Street’s 500 block in downtown Buffalo around 11:50 p.m. when they came back outside and realized their truck was gone.

Renaldo was unsure how long the truck was unattended, though the air brakes were engaged, he said, making it difficult to drive away.

The truck was later found near Delaware Avenue and Allen Street, roughly a mile away. In fact, Renaldo said, someone who was inside the bar Colter Bay used a fire extinguisher on the truck because it had become smoky, possible because the air brakes were engaged.

Renaldo said the thief hit two parked cars during his joy ride. The engine should be back in service soon.

Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, was charged in the case. He faces one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of criminal possession of stolen property, both of which are felonies. Misdemeanor changes include obstructing emergency medical services, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The DA’s office said Abdikadir was also charged for a second crime that occurred the night before. They allege he entered an Ellicott Street restaurant at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, broke into a storage cabinet and stole approximately 50 bottles of alcohol. This incident landed him two additional felony charges for burglary and grand larceny, as well as misdemneor criminal mischief charge.

Abdikadir is scheduled to return on both cases at at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The DA’s office said he was released on his own recognizance because the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.