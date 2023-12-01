ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The roadblock preventing cannabis dispensaries across New York State from getting their licenses to operate was lifted Friday.

The New York State Supreme Court lifted the injunction preventing the state’s Office of Cannabis Management from processing Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary —or CAURD— licenses. That injunction had been in place since August, when a group of veterans sued over the licensing process.

“Today is a good day for New York, for the dream of equity in cannabis, and for every New Yorker hoping to have a legal, licensed cannabis dispensary in their community,” OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said, in a statement sent at 4:20 p.m. Friday. “I’m also deeply relieved for the many entrepreneurs, who have spent the last three months trapped in limbo, who are now able to open their cannabis businesses, and for our communities, which will soon begin to see more stores open faster.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.