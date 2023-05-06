HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Starting on June 6, the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund (NASCTF) will be recruiting carpenter apprentices in New York State.

NASCTF is looking to fill 50 apprentice positions, and the recruitment process will last for one year. Interested applicants must attend an in-person information session and apply online afterwards. Southern Tier residents can attend the sessions in Horseheads.

The Horseheads sessions will occur on the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. sharp at 181 Latta Brook Industrial Park Road. If the first Monday of the month is a legal holiday, the session will be held on the following Monday. Spaces at these sessions are limited and will be filled on a first come first served basis. Attendees will receive a passcode to apply for an apprentice position on the NASCTF website at the end of each information session. Applications will close at midnight on June 5, 2024.

All applicants must be at least 17 years old and have a high school diploma or an equivalency diploma. Proof of a school transcript will need to be submitted with the application. Applicants must also affirm in writing that they are able to physically preform the work of a carpenter.

Those interested in becoming a carpenter apprentice must be able to lift upwards of 50 pounds, perform constant and repetitive motions, and stand and stoop for long periods of time. Apprentices will also need to work on scaffolds, in confined spaces, from heights, and during inclement weather.

Those who wish to become carpenter apprentices must be willing to attend required classes and have reliable transportation to travel to various job sites. Applicants will also need to pass a drug test after being selected. Applicants will not be able to reapply for the program for one year in the event of failing a drug test.

For more information, people interested in becoming an apprentice can visit the NASCTF website. Apprentice applicants can contact the NASCTF at (585) 436-1110 between 9 a.m. and 3p.m. Monday through Friday if they need help with the online application or if they have any questions.