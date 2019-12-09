Cayuga Health Team turn surgical wraps into blankets

Left: Deanna Jacobs, Right: Rachel Ray, the Department Champion who sewed the first blanket and created the original prototype.

ITHICA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Health announced today that a team of employees from their Neurodiagnostics Department came up with the idea to turn surgical wrapping into warm blankets for those in need.

The surgical wraps are 4-by-4 foot sheets used to heat sterilized surgical instruments. They are durable, waterproof, and retain heat. However, even though they are used in heating sterilized equipment, they are discarded after one use.

“We collect a large bag of material just about every day, providing us with an endless supply of blanket material,” says Deanna Jacobs, R.EEGT., Supervisor of Neurodiagnostics Department at CMC. “As for safety, they are sterile wraps, they don’t come in contact with patients, and all appropriate precautions are taken.”

Jacobs and the team developed two initial prototypes and took them to Quilters Corner in Ithica and a group of charity sewers, who have created twelve blankets so far.

They use twelve 44-by-44 inch squares to make one blanket, it takes about two hours to create. The blankets are large and heavy and can double as a sleeping bag if needed.

“I am incredibly proud of this effort and this team,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, Chief Executive Officer of Cayuga Medical Center and Cayuga Health. “Not only are they putting to good use what otherwise would go to waste and making the day a little better for a person who is in need, but they are making our Operating Room as eco-friendly as possible. That is a win for all!”