ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State is projected to face a shortage of almost 40,000 nurses by 2030.

“Right now to become a nurse in the state of New York, you have to have clinical placement— placement in a hospital setting,” explained Governor Kathy Hochul. “That’s great. Sounds good. I’m sure it worked at one point. It can be tough right now for schools to find the ability to place people. A lot of logistics involved and it’s basically less convenient for people. So yes it’s a good way, but it’s not the only way.”

Another way— signing a law allowing students to complete one-third of their clinical training through simulation experiences.

“It allows students to provide healthcare on a simulated patient it offers more opportunities to be in even more intense situations and scenarios that might not even occur in a clinical environment,” said Hochul. “Think about that, you have everything thrown at you, you may or may not if you’re dealing with real people. In that sense it’s really an enhanced education.”

SUNY Chancellor John King said simulation is very realistic.

“The simulated people are able to go into a health crisis that shows up on the very same monitors that nurses would be using in the hospital. The simulated people are able to deliver a baby. Sometimes they need an amputation. Their needs are very realistic and students are getting feedback and coaching from experienced nurses, which is really an opportunity for students to learn hands-on in a setting that is safe.”

This law was signed on Monday and is set to take effect this fall.

Some Republican lawmakers say the shortage is partially due to a COVID vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, something they want lifted.

In a statement, the New York State Department of Health said, “The state regulation requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is currently still in place for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities. The Department is carefully considering all options, including modifying or revoking the regulation, and further guidance will be forthcoming.”