ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s top judge took the oath of office on Tuesday. A ceremony was held for Rowan Wilson, the chief judge of the New York State Court of Appeals.

Judge Wilson began his career as a judge in 2017 after working as a lawyer for more than 30 years. He believes his experience on both sides of the bench will serve him well in his new role.

“From the vantage point of a couple of people whose judgment I respect, they thought I was taking a little time to transition from being an advocate to being a judge,” he said. “I hope that I’ve reconciled that by imagining myself as having the role of an advocate for the law and an advocate for the people of New York.”

Wilson was nominated after the Senate rejected Judge Hector LaSalle‘s nomination with some democrats arguing LaSalle was too conservative. The previous chief judge, Janet DiFiore, stepped down last summer.