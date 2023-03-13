FILE: Senior Citizens take part in the Kelvinside weekly tea dance, 22 February 2005, Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Senior New Yorkers have a few more weeks to weigh in on life as an older adult in the Empire State with a new survey from the Office for the Aging.

The NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York launched a Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults before the state gives a four-year plan for aging services to the federal government.

The survey is open to all New Yorkers 60 or older until March 30, 2023. The results will also help the state come up with a Master Plan for Aging “designed to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence.”

The survey will cover the following topics:

Overall community quality – assessing the community as a place to live and retire, whether individuals recommend the community to others, and residential stability.

– assessing the community as a place to live and retire, whether individuals recommend the community to others, and residential stability. Community and belonging – assessing views about community safety, the belief that older residents are valued in the community, and concerns about crime victimization and abuse.

– assessing views about community safety, the belief that older residents are valued in the community, and concerns about crime victimization and abuse. Community information – assessing the availability of information about older adult resources and financial or legal services.

– assessing the availability of information about older adult resources and financial or legal services. Productive activities – assessing civic engagement, such as volunteering, voting, social engagement, social and religious activities, recreation, personal enrichment, caregiving, and economic contributions.

– assessing civic engagement, such as volunteering, voting, social engagement, social and religious activities, recreation, personal enrichment, caregiving, and economic contributions. Health and wellness – physical health, physical fitness, mental health, emotional wellbeing, quality of life, health care, independent living, activities of daily living, and hospitalizations.

– physical health, physical fitness, mental health, emotional wellbeing, quality of life, health care, independent living, activities of daily living, and hospitalizations. Community design and land use – housing variety and availability, ease of travel (by car, foot, and bus), access to daily needs, overall quality of life.

Seniors can access the survey here.