SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A candlelight vigil will be held in memory of Kaylin Gillis Thursday evening, April 20, at 7 p.m. in Fort Hardy Park. Organizers say it will be a silent vigil with no speakers.

“Attendees are welcome to bring photos or signs to commemorate the beautiful person Kaylin was,” added a spokesperson for the Schuylerville Central School District. The organizers of the vigil are members of the community who would like to remain anonymous, they said.

The vigil is expected to last about an hour. All are welcome.