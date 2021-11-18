Comptroller releases interactive map of New York census results

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released an interactive digital map that breaks down the population of New Yorkers by age, race, ethnicity, and even housing trends. It’s accompanied by a report on local census results statewide that outlines demographic changes.

“These changes can impact how revenues, such as local sales tax and federal aid, are distributed,” the comptroller said in a statement. Take a look at the map below:

DiNapoli’s report gives a snapshot of 2020 Census data and statistics across New York’s cities, counties, towns, and villages. Totaling over 20.2 million in 2020, the population grew by 4.1% over the previous decade.

Overall, the population in the Capital Region grew by 2.5% since 2010. The cities of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy all saw population increases—with the most dramatic in Troy—while Hudson, Rensselaer, Johnstown, Mechanicville, and Herkimer County’s Little Falls all saw declines.

Growth was fueled mostly by New York City, which experienced its fourth straight decade of population growth, with a 7.7% increase in the same time period. To our south, the Mid-Hudson Region grew 4.7%, to nearly 2.4 million. That’s the next-largest increase outside of the city. Long Island increased its population, too, but the North Country and Mohawk Valley—including some outlying NEWS10 areas—and the Southern Tier all felt population declines.

Take a look at the report here: