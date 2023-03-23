WASHINGTON D.C. (WETM) – Congressman Nick Langworthy (R, NY-23) introduced the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act of 2023 today as part of National Agriculture Week.

The bill is designed to help modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order and to help farmers create prices that are in line with the current dairy market. Langworthy introduced this bipartisan bill along with Congressman Joe Morelle (D, NY-25) and has the support of Senators Kristen Gillibrand (D, NY) and Susan Collins (R, ME).

“This critical bill will provide much-needed stability and certainty to ensure that our farmers can do what they do best: produce food for Americans,” said Langworthy.

New York is one of the largest dairy producing states in the country, with nearly 3,600 dairy farms, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

“Meaningful Federal Milk Market Order reform is essential for New York’s dairy farms to help ensure they receive a fair price for their milk,” said David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President and dairy farmer.