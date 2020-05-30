Live Now
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 680 new cases, 73 new deaths

State News
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 680 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 30, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 71,415. 

According to the Department of Health, there are 5,537 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19. 

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information: 

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.” 

