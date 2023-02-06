(WETM) – The Great New York State Fair is excited to make its first concert announcement related to the 2023 State Fair. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has announced he will bring his summer tour to the Great New York State Fair.

The country singer who just released his debut solo album late last month will perform on Tuesday, August 29th at 8:00 p.m. at the Chevy Park Experience Stage. Keeping with tradition, all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Hubbard says fans will get to know him in a more personal, deeper sense as he plays through his new songs,sharing his life’s stories. With songwriting credits on all tracks, Hubbard says the new music captures who he has grown into as a husband, father of three and a man of faith.

“We are over the moon to announce our first concert of the 2023 Great New York State Fair, and we’re even more excited that it is a veteran performer who fans have followed for a decade,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “We can’t wait to ‘dance in the country’ with Tyler Hubbard, and we look forward to announcing more concerts in the coming days and weeks!”

The 2023 Fair begins Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Monday, September 4. Music fans can expect at least two performances from national recording artists at The Fair’s major stages each day during the Fair.

People are encouraged to learn more about the Great New York State Fair online, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.