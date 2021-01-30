Cuomo: ‘Our infection rate continues to decline’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said coronavirus numbers are starting to decline across the state.

“We’ve gotten past the post-holiday spike and thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our infection rate continues to decline. In fact, if this current trajectory holds, we can open up indoor dining in New York City by Valentine’s Day, but actually getting to that point will be a consequence of our actions,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must continue taking steps to reopen our economy, but we have to do it smartly and safely. As New York continues to build out one of the nation’s most expansive vaccination networks to get as many shots in arms as possible, we must all remember to take responsibility at an individual level also and do what’s necessary for stamping out virus once and for all. The light at the end of the tunnel is within sight, it’s just going to take all of us staying tough and united to get there.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 269,350

– 269,350 Total Positive – 12,804

– 12,804 Percent Positive – 4.75%

– 4.75% Patient Hospitalization – 8,176 (-181)

– 8,176 (-181) Patients Newly Admitted – 889

– 889 Hospital Counties – 57

– 57 Number ICU – 1,551 (+8)

– 1,551 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 1,017 (+5)

– 1,017 (+5) Total Discharges – 126,842 (+933)

– 126,842 (+933) Deaths – 140

– 140 Total Deaths – 35,036

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 413 0.04% 25% Central New York 213 0.03% 30% Finger Lakes 577 0.05% 34% Long Island 1,468 0.05% 30% Mid-Hudson 980 0.04% 41% Mohawk Valley 226 0.05% 25% New York City 3,561 0.04% 31% North Country 101 0.02% 52% Southern Tier 238 0.04% 43% Western New York 399 0.03% 37% Statewide 8,176 0.04% 33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 249 199 21% Central New York 262 186 28% Finger Lakes 397 301 25% Long Island 857 671 21% Mid-Hudson 691 425 38% Mohawk Valley 133 100 26% New York City 2,586 2,105 21% North Country 61 38 40% Southern Tier 128 89 34% Western New York 544 334 40% Statewide 5,908 4,448 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 5.97% 5.50% 5.16% Central New York 3.96% 3.67% 3.32% Finger Lakes 4.67% 4.37% 4.12% Long Island 6.70% 6.51% 6.41% Mid-Hudson 6.49% 6.27% 6.23% Mohawk Valley 5.65% 5.19% 4.73% New York City 5.32% 5.27% 5.24% North Country 6.44% 6.03% 5.96% Southern Tier 2.60% 2.36% 2.32% Western New York 5.54% 5.41% 5.32% Statewide 5.52% 5.35% 5.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 7.13% 7.06% 6.93% Brooklyn 5.58% 5.57% 5.65% Manhattan 3.43% 3.47% 3.48% Queens 5.89% 5.80% 5.83% Staten Island 5.58% 5.53% 5.38%

Of the 1,399,863 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 18,519 160 Allegany 2,553 12 Broome 12,651 142 Cattaraugus 3,758 18 Cayuga 4,870 29 Chautauqua 6,391 50 Chemung 6,018 20 Chenango 2,078 29 Clinton 2,670 34 Columbia 2,954 47 Cortland 2,832 27 Delaware 1,205 8 Dutchess 18,968 219 Erie 56,974 398 Essex 1,100 9 Franklin 1,525 60 Fulton 2,547 36 Genesee 4,011 16 Greene 2,342 28 Hamilton 214 19 Herkimer 4,173 26 Jefferson 3,908 63 Lewis 1,740 14 Livingston 3,003 16 Madison 3,458 32 Monroe 47,721 257 Montgomery 2,649 34 Nassau 127,743 1,139 Niagara 13,590 108 NYC 594,359 6,028 Oneida 18,280 147 Onondaga 29,860 170 Ontario 5,147 31 Orange 32,067 441 Orleans 2,158 12 Oswego 5,397 41 Otsego 1,986 21 Putnam 7,293 54 Rensselaer 7,874 67 Rockland 34,465 291 Saratoga 10,475 85 Schenectady 9,679 77 Schoharie 1,018 6 Schuyler 798 8 Seneca 1,389 10 St. Lawrence 4,336 47 Steuben 4,985 45 Suffolk 142,484 1,130 Sullivan 4,195 41 Tioga 2,456 15 Tompkins 2,962 18 Ulster 8,716 101 Warren 2,431 14 Washington 1,832 14 Wayne 4,073 21 Westchester 93,585 791 Wyoming 2,462 22 Yates 936 6

Yesterday, 140 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,036. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: