N.Y. (WETM) — Middle school students from across New York State can raise awareness for watershed conservation by participating in a poster contest.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York Water Environment Association (NYWEA) are currently accepting submissions for their annual “Create a Watershed Superhero” contest. This contest asks middle schoolers to create a superhero that will inspire people to take care of the environment.

“New York is making sustained and historic investments in water quality, helping clean waterways and restore habitats across the state,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “To help grow New York’s next generation of environmental stewards, DEC’s annual ‘Create a Watershed Superhero’ poster contest encourages young people to become guardians of their watersheds and reminds all New Yorkers of the everyday actions everyone can take to protect and conserve water.”

According to the DEC, the purpose of this contest is to encourage middle schoolers to learn about the watersheds they live in and how they can conserve and protect natural water resources.

All New York State public and private school students in sixth through eighth grade can submit a poster for this contest. Posters must be hand-drawn on an 8.5″ by 11″ white paper with a landscape (horizontal) layout. Students can use any type of media, including watercolor, pen, pencil, ink, crayon, chalk, and markers. Computer-generated images, clip art, and copyrighted characters are not allowed. The winning posters will be displayed publicly, so they should be easy to see and/or read.

Posters will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 24, 2024. Students can mail their posters to NYSDEC – Calendar Contest; 625 Broadway, 4th Floor; Albany, NY 12233-3508. Each poster must have a release form attached to the back, and only one poster will be accepted per student.

Fourteen posters will be selected as winners and will be featured in the DEC and the NYWEA’s 2025 calendar. NYWEA chapter representatives will also present the 14 winners with their framed posters. All students who submit a poster will receive a certificate of recognition.

More information about the “Create a Watershed Superhero” contest can be found on the DEC’s website.