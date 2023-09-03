N.Y. (WETM) — Arbor Day is over six months away, but the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has started accepting submissions for its annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.

Artists and photographers can participate in this contest as long as their subject is New York State trees. Original photographs, drawings, paintings, and other artworks can be submitted. Photographs must be taken in New York State, and artworks have to depict a location in New York State. Each participant can only make one submission, and submissions must be made electronically.

Submissions can be made until Dec. 31, and the winner will be selected by a panel of judges. The judges tend to prefer healthy trees without major defects, so if you do want to participate, take that into consideration when selecting your subject. Additionally, if any people are in your photo, a consent form will need to be completed and sent in with your submission form.

The winning submission will be on the 2024 Arbor Day Poster, which will be released in the spring. These posters are printed out and sent to the 3,500 schools across New York State, the New York State Fair, and other locations.

More information about this poster contest can be found on the DEC’s website. Those that would like to participate in the contest must submit this form by the end of the year.