DEC offering lifetime fishing, hunting licenses as COVID-19 vaccine incentives

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New incentives are available for outdoor enthusiasts who get their COVID-19 shot this month.

On December 1, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that the “Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure” sweepstakes, which will provide incentives to those who get their COVID-19 vaccine, is now open.

This new sweepstake will enter those who get their vaccine in drawings to win fishing and hunting licenses, as well as luxury equipment. Specifically, five entrants will be selected to receive the Grand Prize and choose from the following:

Fishing: Lifetime fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel

Bowhunting: Lifetime hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow package or compound bow package with a half-down bolts or arrows, ladder tree stand, safety harness and fall arrest system and 10×42 binoculars

Rifle hunter: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality riflescope, ladder tree stand, safety harness and fall arrest system and 10×42 binoculars

Turkey hunter: Lifetime sportsman licese, high-quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy pair, shotgun optical sight, slate call, and 10×42 binoculars; and

Birding: 20-60x spotting scope, 10×42 binoculars, bird feeder, bird seed, bird house, deluxe birding guide, and I Bird NY materials

Additionally, twenty-five entrants will also be chosen to receive Second Tier prizes and the choice of one of the following:

Fishing: Annual fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;

Bowhunter: Annual hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow OR compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8×42 binoculars

Riflehunter: Annual hunting license, high-quality riflescope, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8×42 binoculars

Turkey hunter: Annual hunting license and turkey permit, high quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy, slate call, and 8×42 binoculars

Birder: 8×42 binoculars, birdfeeder, bird seed and I Bird NY materials.

This sweepstake is open to only those who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the month of December. Winners will be drawn randomly.

The first 2,000 people to receive their first vaccination and enter by December 31 will also receive a tree seedling from the DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery.

The “Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure” sweepstakes was launched in late November by Governor Kathy Hochul in an effort to increase statewide vaccination rates.