FARNHAM, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.

Deputies responded to a report that human remains and clothing were found along a set of railroad tracks Saturday.

Detectives are seeking to identify a person traveling by foot along the tracks between Friday and Saturday in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue in Farnham. The person may have been wearing a blue fleece jacket and yellow reflective vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903 and reference case number 22-085039.