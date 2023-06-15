NEW YORK (WETM) – You’ve heard of “Don’t drink and drive”, but with summer vacation finally here, state officials are reminding New Yorkers, “Don’t drink and boat.”

New York State Parks announced its Marine Services Bureau is spearheading the 2023 Operation Dry Water campaign. The goal of the campaign is to teach boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of anything, including alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs.

The campaign officially kicks off on July 1 and will involve more law enforcement across the board from July 1 through July 3 for the holiday weekend.

According to NYS Parks, alcohol is the top cause of both boating deaths and boating incidents.

The department also reminded that anyone operating a “motorized watercraft” in New York has to take a state-approved boating safety course. Starting in 2025, it will require the course for everyone, not just boaters born after 1982, NYS Parks said.