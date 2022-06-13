ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted in connection to a weapons arrest from last month when police allegedly found a semi-automatic rifle and various other weapons in his home.

John Sever, 56, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 2, 2022 on two counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The indictment said that on May 20, Sever allegedly knowingly possessed a semi-automatic rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine that could hold 30 rounds of 7.62×39 ammunition.

Sever was arrested on May 20 after police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Lyon Street. At the time of his arrest, police said Sever had allegedly showed off his weapons to a guest and fired a 12-gauge shotgun out an upstairs window.

Police originally said Sever allegedly had six long guns, one of them an AK-47, two crossbows, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.