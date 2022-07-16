ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re taking a closer look at the rollout of Monkeypox vaccines across the state. The State Department of Health has rolled out a limited allotment to Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, and Saratoga Counties. As the sole upstate county to be selected, Solomon Syed sits down with Saratoga County Health and Human Services Chair Phil Barrett to talk about the process.

This week we’re also taking a broad look at New York’s newly elected school board members who are being sworn in this month. The New York State School Board Association put out a new report tracking the top priorities that landed candidates in available seats, and the campaign positions that turned voters away. Solomon is joined by NYSSBA Executive Director Bob Schneider to look at those trends and the challenges school board may face in the upcoming school year.

To hear the rest of those interviews, here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: