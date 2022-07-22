ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re checking in on the roll out of recreational marijuana in New York. Seeds are in the ground, licenses are being issued, and regulations are being worked on all in an effort to get product on shelves.

Ryan Peterson is joined by the Tremaine Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, to discuss the timeline on the program’s development. According to Wright, if everything keeps moving at this pace, New Yorkers can expect to see retail sales start by the end of the year.

Also this week we’re reviewing some new resources and funding from the state in regards to mental health. Millions of dollars being made available to fund family opportunity centers and build new intensive crisis stabilization centers across the state. Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association of New York State, joins Ryan Peterson to talk about the impact these facilities will have on the state.

