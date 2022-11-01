LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween has come and gone in the North Country. November may feel like a quieter month for the Lake George and Glens Falls region, as families get ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas is on the way – but things are far from quiet on the lake.

This month’s highlight events include a pumpkin toss at Adirondack Pub and Brewery to celebrate the end of Halloween. Later in the month, the village will be lit up in an annual holiday light show. In Glens Falls, the Adirondack Thunder have just started its ECHL hockey season. Find out what’s going on this month in the Lake George region.

Adirondack Thunder hockey Games throughout October Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls ECHL hockey throughout the season Tickets for sale online through the box office website

Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 7:30 p.m. both nights Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls 31st annual rodeo with regional and national competitors, benefitting local charities Tickets starting at $18

Lake George Pumpkin Chuckin’ Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George Annual pumpkin chuck the Saturday after Halloween. Apple slingshots, pumpkin catapults and more. Bring your own pumpkin, but pumpkins will be available onsite Free admission

Fort Ann Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 Route 4, Fort Ann Local vendor fair with home decor and more



Lake George Community Band honors local veterans Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m. SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury Lake George Community Band performs to salute local veterans at SUNY Adirondack’s Adirondack Hall. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Hickory Extreme 3 Sisters Trail Challenge Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hickory Ski Center, 43 Hickory Hill Road, Warrensburg Three-peak destination hiking challenge $10-$20 entry

Veterans Day at Fort William Henry Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George 8,000 flags placed on the front lawn in front of Fort William Henry in honor of those who served, with a full musket salute

Chapman Museum wine and chocolate tasting Friday, Nov. 11m 5:30 – 8 p.m. Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls Annual wine tasting featuring Glens Falls, Lake George and the surrounding region $45 admission

“My Native Air” film screening Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. The Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St., Glens Falls Screening of “My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes & The Adirondacks” on Charles Evans Hughes’ ties to the Lake George region Free, advance registration required

Lake George Polar Plunge Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George 15th annual Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics New York Donations will be accepted



10th annual Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday, Nov. 19, 6-9 p.m. Main and Washington streets, 6 Academy St., Greenwich 10th annual community lighted tractor parade ringing in the holiday season

Hickory Extreme: Hickory Ascent Challenge Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hickory Ski Center, 43 Hickory Hill Road, Warrensburg Hike challenge to get to the top of Pine Mountain $10-$20 admission

Glens Falls Gobble Wobble 5K Thursday, Nov. 24, 8:30 a.m. Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls Annual Thanksgiving morning 5K through Glens Falls. First 400 registrants guaranteed a shirt $25 admission for 11 and up, $10 for 4-10

Glens Falls Hometown Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 24, noon – 2 p.m. Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls Annual community Thanksgiving dinner

North Country Festival of Trees Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27 The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls 31st annual festival of Christmas trees, with decorations, wreaths, kissing balls and more

