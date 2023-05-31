LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Lake George area, the month of June is heralded by a roar of motorcycle engines. Americade has already taken the village by storm, with Warrensburg welcoming its own cavalcade of bike enthusiasts a few miles north. Summer is settling in around Lake George. Here’s a look at what June looks like.

Start of the month

  • Lake George Model Car Festival
    • Running until Thursday, June 1
    • Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
    • Festival includes model cars, planes, boats, motorcycles, building materials and vendors
    • Free admission
  • Americade motorcycle festival
    • Running until Sunday, June 4
    • Village of Lake George
    • The annual Americade motorcycle festival expects tens of thousands of visitors, with rides across the Adirondacks and into Vermont, as well as a robust vendor tent, dinner boat cruises, stunt and comedy shows, product demos, and more
    • Onsite passes are priced from $109 to $169 depending on level
  • Warrensburg Bike Rally
    • Running until Tuesday, June 6
    • Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg
    • Annual motorcycle rally celebrating its 21st year, featuring vendors and local Warrensburg attractions
    • Free admission

Friday-Sunday, June 2-4

  • Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market
    • Friday, June 2, 3-6 p.m.
    • Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, 176 River St., Warrensburg
    • 13th annual rhubarb festival, featuring plants, products, gardening tips, and live music
  • Walk for WAIT House
    • Saturday, June 3, 9-11 a.m.
    • Hovey Pond Park, 25 Lafayette St., Queensbury
    • Benefit fundraiser for WAIT House, supporting homeless youth in the Glens Falls area
    • $25 per person, all proceeds benefitting WAIT House
  • Wood Walk & Artisan Market
    • Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Martin’s Lumber, 280 Valley Road, Thurman
    • Artists selling local goods like soaps, mushrooms, feed bags, pyrography, greeting cards, lotions, flowers and treats, alongside nature walks with information on mushrooms, plants and forest ecology
  • Annual P.O.W. service
    • Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m.
    • Prospect Mountain lookout, Veterans Memorial Highway, Lake George
    • Annual veterans memorial service, including the Warren County American Legion, with music by Johnsburg and Warrensburg Central School District bands
    • Free admission to Memorial Highway for the service
  • Pray in the Bay
    • Sunday, June 4, 4 – 6:30 p.m.
    • Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George
    • Special Sunday worship service aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrament, hosted by the Lakeside Regional Church of Hague
    • $15 for adults, free for kids aged 12 and under
  • Glens Falls Symphony springtime gala
    • Sunday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
    • The Lake George Club, 4000 Lakeshore Drive, Diamond Point
    • The Glens Falls Symphony will hold its annual gala, featuring cocktails, dinner, dessert, a chance to meet symphony musicians, and music by Yvonne Hansbrough

Tuesday, June 6

  • Krantz Cottage fundraiser and Bob Blais retirement party
    • Tuesday, June 6, 4 – 7:30 p.m.
    • Krantz Cottage, 161 Ottawa St., and Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
    • Open house at Krantz Cottage, a retreat for families with children living with debilitating illnesses, followed by reception at Holiday Inn Resort, celebrating the career of longtime Lake George Mayor Bob Blais
    • $45 for adults, $18 for kids ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and under

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11

  • ESTRA Tow Show
    • Friday-Sunday, June 9-11
    • Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
    • 39th annual tow show, featuring truck demonstrations and contests, vendors, and a light show
    • Free admission
  • Thurman Townwide Yard Sale
    • Friday-Sunday, June 9-11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Town of Thurman and hamlet of Athol
    • 50+ garage and barn sales, rain or shine
    • Free, but cash recommended – fill up your gas tank before coming to town
  • Lake George Country Living Festival
    • Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
    • Crafts, yarn, wool, clothing, leather, pet supplies, food and more, plus live music by The Sorters
  • Second Saturday Flea at The Shirt Factory
    • Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
    • Open-air flea market in downtown Glens Falls; one of four for the summer

Week of June 11-17

  • Lake George Restaurant Week
    • Sunday-Saturday, June 11-17
    • Various restaurants around the Lake George region
    • Local restaurants offer special three-course meals featuring New York-produced ingredients; participating restaurants include Adirondack Bar & Grill, Lobster Pot Restaurant, Log Jam, Sans Souci, and TR’s Restaurant, with more to be announced
    • $35 per restaurant

Friday-Sunday, June 16-18

  • Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival
    • Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18
    • Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
    • Garlic and pepper take the stage (and the table) with food, art, crafts and more
  • LARAC June Arts Festival
    • Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18
    • City Park, Glens Falls
    • Annual festival held by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, featuring over 130 exhibitors

Friday-Sunday, June 23-25

  • Lake George Fire Department June Craft Festival
    • Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
    • Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
    • Crafts from New York Maine, Vermont and Pennsylvania
  • 15K Race to the Lakes
    • 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24
    • SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
    • Race from SUNY Adirondack to Battlefield Park along the Warren County Bikeway
    • $35 for nonmembers, $30 for Adirondack Runners members, registration online
  • Adirondack Wine & Food Festival
    • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25
    • Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
    • Seventh annual wine and food festival
    • Tickets start at $50