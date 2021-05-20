Excelsior Scholarship open for new applicants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Excelsior Scholarship application for new applicants for the 2021-22 academic school year is now open. The Scholarship, in combination with other aid programs, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free.

To be eligible for an Excelsior Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, household federal adjusted gross income can total up to $125,000. Student must also meet the following eligibility requirements:

Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including Summer and Winter terms)

Be on track to graduate on time with an Associate’s Degree in two years or a Bachelor’s Degree in four years

Recipients must also plan to live in New York State for the length of time they received the award.

The 2021-22 Excelsior Scholarship application is open to first-time students entering college in the Fall 2021 and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship. Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act can apply online.

Nearly 230,000 New York residents attend CUNY or SUNY tuition-free thanks to the addition of students receiving the Excelsior Scholarship.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “While relieved to finally restore some normalcy on our campuses this fall, the pandemic’s financial impact on New York State families will reverberate for years to come. College access and affordability is more important today than ever. Individuals should not have to take on debilitating amounts of debt to pay for college, while their families suffer and try to recover from the economic repercussions COVID. The Excelsior Scholarship will give New Yorkers a real chance at attaining a world class education, achieving social mobility, and pursuing their dreams—regardless of how their lives and families were affected by COVID-19.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez said, “The Excelsior Scholarship is an important component of the State’s unparalleled portfolio of tuition assistance programs, including help for undocumented students who were denied assistance by the federal government under the previous White House administration.”

Applications will be accepted through August 31.