Fair adds Joan Jett and The Blackhearts among other lineup changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has announced that Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play the Chevy Park Stage Monday, September 6. 

Plus, there have been updates to the 98 degrees, Cory Marks and Sister Sledge shows.

Jett’s performance will start at 1 p.m. This is Jett’s fourth appearance at The Fair. 

“Joan Jett has put on a tremendous show every time she’s been here and I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the final day of the 2021 Fair than to be entertained by one of the all-time greats,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.  

The Chevrolet Music Festival is the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair. 

Shows announced to date include: 

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas   LOCASH 
August 21   98 Degrees   RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27   Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30   Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31 Cory Marks Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1   Nelly Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2   Third Eye Blind   Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3   AJR Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler 
September 4 Cold War Kids       
September 5 Jesse McCartney   The Mavericks En Español The Mavericks 
September 6 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)     Resurrection 

The Fair also announced updates to the concert schedule:  

  • 98 Degrees’ performance will move to 8 p.m. at Chevy Park from 2 p.m. 
  • Cory Marks will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 31. Marks is opening for Halestorm, which performs at 8 p.m. that day, on its current tour. 
  • The August 27 concert by Sister Sledge is cancelled. 

