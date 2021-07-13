Fair adds Joan Jett and The Blackhearts among other lineup changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has announced that Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play the Chevy Park Stage Monday, September 6.

Plus, there have been updates to the 98 degrees, Cory Marks and Sister Sledge shows.

Jett’s performance will start at 1 p.m. This is Jett’s fourth appearance at The Fair.

“Joan Jett has put on a tremendous show every time she’s been here and I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the final day of the 2021 Fair than to be entertained by one of the all-time greats,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

The Chevrolet Music Festival is the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

Shows announced to date include:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Cory Marks Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Nelly Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Third Eye Blind Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 AJR Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler September 4 Cold War Kids September 5 Jesse McCartney The Mavericks En Español The Mavericks September 6 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm) Resurrection

The Fair also announced updates to the concert schedule: