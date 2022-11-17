NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Agriculture Commissioner announced on Thursday that $85,000 will be available for eligible school districts to expand Farm-to-School programs across New York State. Schools and applicants eligible for the seventh round of the Farm-to-School program will include kindergarten through 12th-grade school food authorities, public schools, charter schools, not-for-profit schools, and other entities participating in the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, or the Summer Food Service Program.

“The Farm-to-School Program is a great way to ensure New York’s students have access to fresh, healthy foods and they understand where their meals come from,” said commissioner Richard Ball. I’m proud that this program continues to help schools tap into the local food movement and serve more healthy lunches with products either grown in their school garden or purchased from their community farmers. This is a win-win for our agricultural industry and for our state’s future leaders.”

The Farm-to-School Program helps kindergarten through 12th-grade schools increase locally grown food on school menus, benefit New York farmers, combat food insecurity and increase access to food in underserved communities. $100,000 will be awarded for projects that support the Farm-to-School across the state. The funding will be put towards:

employing a local or regional farm-to-school coordinator

training food service staff to increase knowledge of local procurement and preparation of locally produced food

purchasing equipment needed to increase the capacity of the school kitchen and food service staff to prepare and serve locally produced food

completing capital improvements to support the the transport and/or storage of locally produced food

creating new food products for the menu

Proposals must be received by January 24, 2023 by 4 p.m.