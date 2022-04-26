AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Residents and anglers of Akwesasne waters are being warned of contaminated fish.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environment Division has issued a reminder for community members that Akwesasne’s fish consumption advisory remains in effect.

According to the Division, this is due to high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls and Mercury in local waterways, stemming from lasting local pollution incidents that occurred prior to environmental regulations in the 1970s.

This area includes the lower seven miles of the Grasse River, South Channel Bridge at the Franklin and St. Lawrence County line on the St. Lawrence River to the north end of the Raquette River.

The Division recommends not eating any fish species within this area due to the presence of contaminants. Fewer restrictions apply for fish outside of this specific area.

Additional information on fishing in Akwesasne waters can be found on the Tribe’s website.