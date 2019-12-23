FL. man arrested for Aggravated DWI in Troy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/ WETM)- The New York State Troopers said they arrested a man on Saturday for Aggravated D.W.I. at a sobriety check-point in Troy.

After failing a field sobriety test, Nicholas A. Redcross-Chaput, 28, from Largo, FL., was arrested after troopers said they smelled alcohol on him while Redcross-Chaput was driving through a sobriety check-point shortly before midnight.

Redcross-Chaput was taken to the State Police Barracks in Brunswick where he provided a breath sample revealing he had a B.A.C. of .23 percent troopers said.

Redcross-Chaput was issued an appearance ticket for Brunswick Town Court in Jan.