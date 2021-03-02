Food Pantries for the Capital District applauds inclusion of pantry workers for vaccine eligibility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since early February, The Food Pantries for the Capital District and the New York State Community Food Assistance Network (NYS-CFAN) were working to get food pantry workers on the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list. Now, as of March 1, New York State has included pantry workers on the eligibility list as 1b essential workers.

Since March 2020, groceries for more than 300 million meals have been distributed to New Yorkers needing food assistance. NYS is home to nearly 3,000 community emergency programs, including food pantries, and there are approximately 10,000 food pantry workers and volunteers throughout the state.

“Ensuring the safety of those who work in food pantries and directly serve people in need on the front lines is not only vital to our mission of addressing hunger at The Food Pantries, but it is essential to lessening the impact of this virus on low-income and vulnerable New Yorkers,” said Natasha Pernicka, executive director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District, a coalition of more than 65 food pantries that serve 65,000 people annually.

Since the pandemic and economic crisis, frontline food pantry and other essential community food assistance workers have been tasked with adjusting operations to continue distributing food to community members. Many individuals and families under quarantine, as well as those who are considered vulnerable, are relying on pantries.

