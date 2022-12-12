UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a Forestport man drowned after an ATV accident near Little Woodhull Creek on December 9th.

On Friday, troopers responded to a home on White Lake Road to investigate a missing report for 55-year-old Michael R. Ingersoll. Family members stated that Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 pm the day prior and never returned home.

Later, police found Ingersoll’s ATV was overturned on a steep embankment near Little Woodhull Creek.

On Saturday, December 10th, divers with the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) conducted a search of the creek in the area where Ingersoll’s ATV was found and discovered his deceased body approximately one-half mile from his last known location.

Investigators say that evidence at the scene currently indicates Ingersoll drowned, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.