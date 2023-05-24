FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum military installation will honor Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

In observance of the national day of remembrance, Fort Drum will open cemeteries for visitation on Memorial Day, according to Fort Drum Public Affairs.

There are 13 cemeteries located on the installation, 10 of which are accessible without entering Fort Drum’s cantonment area.

Those wishing to visit the cemeteries located on Fort Drum’s ranges will be permitted to do so anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset on Memorial Day, Public Affairs said. Visitors do not have to stop at Range Control to obtain a vehicle pass for the day.

Individuals must obtain a visitor’s pass if wishing to visit the three cemeteries within the gates: Cooper Cemetery, Quaker Cemetery and the gravesite at LeRay Mansion. Visitor passes can be obtained inside the Visitor Control Center, located at the LT. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate.

A full list of Fort Drum’s cemeteries can be read below:

Alexandria Road Cemetery

Cooper Cemetery

Fuller Road Cemetery

Gates Cemetery

Lake School Road Cemetery

LeRay Mansion Child Cemetery

Lewisburg Cemetery

Pierce Cemetery

POW/World War II Cemetery

Quaker Cemetery

Savage- Varley Cemetery

Sheepfold Cemetery

Woods Mill Cemetery

A map can be found online.