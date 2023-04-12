FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planning is underway for Fort Drum’s annual Mountainfest.

Mountainfest, the yearly event is hosted on Fort Drum’s Division Hill and features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and beverage concessions, a car show, a concert and a fireworks display.

This year, Mountainfest will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, according to the event’s website. A full schedule of events is listed below:

12 p.m.: Gates open, BOSS Car show and family activities start

4 p.m.: U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights

4:30 p.m.: 10th Mountian Division live military demonstration Salute to the Nation Ceremony to follow

5:30 p.m.: 10th Mountain Division Rock Band concert

7 p.m.: AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert Fireworks to follow



The AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concerts Performers has yet to be announced. The timing of events is subject to change.

More information can be found on the event’s website.