FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum may be deployed to Europe in the near future, according to a press release from the Department of the Army.

Elements from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division and the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters are being prepared for potential deployment, the Department said in the press release.

According to officials, these elements would backfill units currently stationed in Europe.

The Department of the Army released the following statement regarding the potential deployment: