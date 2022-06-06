CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC)—Head over to Lincoln Hill Farms for live music, lawn games, and a “dress like your dad” contest this Father’s Day.

The event will take place on Father’s Days—Sunday, June 19—from 1 pm. to 8 p.m.

Admission to their over 95-acre farm is entirely free, with food and drink available for purchase.

“We’re very excited to host this event, an annual tradition here at the farm,” owner Brian Mastrosimone stated in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome all of the dads, uncles, grandfathers and other father figures to the farm where guests will have a one-of-a-kind experience – we have something for everyone to enjoy.”

Lincoln Hill Farms is a family-friendly farm located in the Finger Lakes region that offers entertainment and event spaces, “glamping” opportunities, and a variety of public events.

Learn more about Lincoln Hill on their website.