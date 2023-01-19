ITHACA, N.Y. (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.

According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 theater at the Shops at Ithaca Mall in Lansing, effective Feb. 15.

The Ithaca theater is one of six New York locations set to close. The others are in Rochester, Williamsville, Mohegan Lake, New York City, and Buffalo.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

The Tuesday filing included the following list of locations expected to close after their leases are rejected: