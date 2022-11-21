QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the winter, first responders in the North Country could use all the help they can get in dealing with snowfall and its impacts. This year, Warren County is hosting a training program to equip locals who want to pitch in on getting the region aware and alert when inclement weather comes.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Warren and Washington counties will offer a SKYWARN training session in cooperation with the National Weather Service. The free program is designed to train locals of all stripes to identify and report signs of significant changes in weather to the NWS. Those who want to get involved will get educated in weather-spotting criteria, different types of hazardous weather events, and how to make formal weather reports.

“SKYWARN is an important program to assist our emergency responders and weather forecasters to make sure they have accurate and up-to-date information as storms affect our county,” said Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. “The training is informative and worthwhile for those who want to learn more about weather or want to help keep our emergency services personnel informed about weather conditions around Warren County.”

SKYWATCH training benefits emergency management operations across any county where trained citizens live. Those who undergo training relay weather impact in precise areas that can aid emergency services and public safety departments in understanding weather patterns more acutely.

Training will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 19. The session is free, but advance registration is required. Training will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9 in Queensbury.