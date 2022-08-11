SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair announced Thursday the latest act to join the Chevrolet Concert Series. Patti LaBelle, sometimes called the “Godmother of Soul,” will perform on August 31 at 6 p.m.

August 31 is also Women’s Day at the Fair.

LaBelle, an actress, singer, and writer, has a celebrated career that spans over 30 years. She first rose to fame as the lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, known for their sensational hit “Lady Marmalade.” LaBelle also starred in her own television show, “Out All Night“ in the 1990s. She’s also been in “American Horror Story,” “Dancing With the Stars,” and “The Masked Singer.’ LaBelle also penned six books, including a bestselling cookbook.

LaBelle last performed on Chevy Court in 2015.

“We are incredibly honored to have Patti LaBelle return to join our line-up of musical performers,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “A singer, an actress, writer, and entrepreneur – is there anything this woman can’t do? What an inspiring example she sets for women today!”

Other shows in the Chevrolet Concert Series include: