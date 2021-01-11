Gov. Cuomo to deliver ‘State of the State’ Address

State News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver the State of the State address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:

We will stream Cuomo’s address each once it starts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now