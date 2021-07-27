Gov. Cuomo’s office: Hunt underway for Cannabis Control Board members

Marijuana is legal in NY, but some towns already putting a halt on sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be overseeing New York’s recreational marijuana laws under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).

The Governor’s administration is in the process of appointing people to the Cannabis Control Board, his office said. Once the board is in place it will begin building out the details of the state’s cannabis industry.

“The administration is actively working to ensure the OCM and the Cannabis Control Board can begin implementing a safe, equitable, and transparent adult-use cannabis industry as soon as possible. The Governor is committed to appointing individuals with diverse experiences and subject matter expertise, who are representative of communities from across the state,” said Deputy Communications Director, Jason Gough.

All areas concerning New York’s cannabis industry will be carved out by the Cannabis Control Board including production, packaging, marketing, and sale of marijuana.

“Once the Cannabis Control Board is in place, the Office will be officially formed and can begin promulgating regulations to implement the MRTA, including provisions outlining cannabis product requirements, ensuring industry access for small businesses and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs and opportunities for legacy operators and people with past cannabis convictions,” Gough said.

Experts estimate it could take up to two years for regulations created by the Cannabis Control Board to be finalized.