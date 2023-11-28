N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced new funding to support the repaving of roadways impacted by extreme weather in New York State.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Governor Hochul announced $100 million in funding that will contribute to the improvement of state roadways that have been impacted by extreme weather conditions. This funding will support repaving projects at 66 locations, totaling almost 568 lane miles of pavement.

“From a devastating blizzard to historic flooding, we are living in a time of record-breaking weather events which have left many roads across New York State in need of repair and rejuvenation,” said Governor Hochul. “This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the State, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions.”

The current $32.9 billion State Department of Transportation’s five-year capital plan, including federal formula funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides historic funding for road and bridge repair and modernization. This funding will help restore hundreds of lane miles of highway impacted by extreme weather.

The following Southern Tier roadways will be included in the repaving:

$8.1 million to resurface Route 13/34/96 (Meadow and Fulton Street) from Elmira Road to North Ithaca City line, Buffalo Street from Taughannock Boulevard to Meadow Street, Seneca Street from Fulton Street to Meadow Street and Green Street from Fulton Street to Meadow Street in the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County.

$1.6 million to resurface Route 414 from Beaver Dams to the Village of Watkins Glen, Town of Catlin in Chemung County and Town of Dix and Village of Watkins Glen in Schuyler County.

$1.0 million to resurface Route 224 and Route 34 from the Schuyler County line to Tioga County line in the Town of Van Etten, Chemung County.

$400,000 to resurface Route 417 from Route 36 to Hardy Road in the Town of Jasper, Steuben County.

$2.6 million to resurface Route 28 from the Ulster County line to Arkville in the Town of Middletown, Delaware County.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 26 from the Village of Whitney Point to Overlook Drive in the Town of Triangle, Broome County.

$1.9 million to resurface Route 268 from Academy Street to Lang Road in the Town and Village of Hancock, Delaware County.

$1.0 million to resurface Route 206 from the bridge over Kelsey Creek to one-half mile east of Case Road in the Town of Bainbridge, Chenango County.

$295,000 to resurface Route 38B from Route 38 to the Broome County line in the Towns of Newark Valley and Owego, Tioga County.

$501,000 to resurface Route 26 from 0.4 miles south of Payne Road to the Maine Memorial School in the Towns of Union and Maine, Broome County.

$676,000 to resurface Route 30, from Route 17 to Route 206 in the Towns of Hancock and Colchester, Delaware County.

This tax-payer-funded project contributes to New York State’s initiative to invest in its transportation infrastructure to make highways safer and more efficient.