ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is dealing with an influx of international asylum-seekers, and Governor Kathy Hochul is considering SUNY campuses as place to temporarily house some of them.

This comes as New York City struggles to find shelter for a surge of migrants. More than 4,000 went to NYC shelters last week, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Hochul was in the Capitol Wednesday, meeting about the migrant crisis with members of Congress. She addressed the issue in a NY1 interview Wednesday.

“We put out a call to all of our agencies,” Hochul said. “I had a meeting in our Emergency Operations Center with all of our cabinet members and had representatives from SUNY there, and I said, ‘find all available state properties, let’s analyze them, let’s see whether they’re temporary short term, whether it becomes longer term.'”

Hochul said SUNY campuses might be able to provide some housing relief, but only until students need the space.

“Clearly a SUNY campus lends itself to immediate help, but long-term, we have to have it free by August,” she said. “So what happens in August? So these are the questions we’re asking right now. We are looking at every possible property in the State of New York to help have a relief valve for the City of New York. “

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney issued a statement Wednesday, calling the potential plan a “misguided decision.”

“Without extensive vetting, health screenings, funding, and background information, we have no idea who these migrants even are or where they came from,” Tenney said.

For information about the documentation needed to enter the United States as a refugee or asylum-seeker, click here. For information about the documentation needed to immigrate to the United States, click here.