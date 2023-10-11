ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Kathy Hochul is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who were killed in the recent attacks on Israel.

“There are New York families who do not know the outcome of their loved ones at this point in time,” said Hochul on Tuesday.

New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. On Tuesday, Hochul met with Ambassador Gilad Erdan reiterating her support of the country. Together, they watched President Joe Biden’s address.

Americans in Israel who are in need of emergency aid are being directed to contact the United States Department of State.

Here at home, the governor is calling on social media companies to prevent hateful content from being spread. While there are no credible threats, Hochul has also directed state police to increase patrols at places of worship and cultural centers as a safety precaution.

“We’ll make sure that New Yorkers here in America in our own state are safe as well,” explained Hochul. “You can count on our NYPD, our state police, our joint terrorism task force. We stand together to protect every single one of you.”

New Yorkers who see suspicious activity are being told to report it on the Safeguard New York website. If you need to report a crime or fear for your immediate safety, call 911.