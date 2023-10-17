ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be traveling to Israel on Tuesday as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. New York State is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

In a statement, she said, “During these difficult times, it’s more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel. Tomorrow I’ll be traveling to Israel for a solidarity mission where I plan to meet with diplomatic leaders and communities who have been devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks. New York will show the world that we stand with Israel – today, tomorrow and forever.”

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7. It is estimated that more than 1,300 people were killed, and around 200 people were taken hostage. Air strikes have since taken place in Israel and Gaza, and a ground invasion by the Israeli military is expected in the coming days.

Pres. Joe Biden will also be traveling to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership.